Cedarville University to open teaching pharmacy

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) -- Cedarville University's new pharmacy will open Tuesday morning.

The Cedar Care Village Pharmacy will open at 9 a.m. A grand opening and ribbon cutting is set for Thursday at 2 p.m.

The pharmacy opens after several months of renovations to the former Cedarville Hardware Store. It's located at the intersection of State Route 42 and Main Street in Cedarville.

The hardware store was purchased in 2018 by Cedar Care LLC, following the death of hardware store owner Glenn Fawcett.

Crews began renovations last fall, with the work concluding in January.

Cedarville University officials say the pharmacy will serve the people of Cedarvilel as well as students. The new location will be used as a teaching pharmacy, with clinical rotations beginning in the spring semester of 2019 for pharmacy students.

"One of the cool and exciting things about Cedar Care Village Pharmacy and our relationship with the Cedarville school of pharmacy, as well as the school's Center for Pharmacy Innovation, is that we have no idea where this will take us," said Dr. Jeb Ballentine. "We will continue to grow and change as the profession of pharmacy and health care in general changes, so it's really exciting to think what the pharmacy here could one day become!"

Thursday's ribbon cutting will include speakers Dr. Thomas White, president of Cedarville University; Tony Pergram, mayor of Cedarville; and Dr. Jeb Ballentine, head pharmacist at Cedar Care Village Pharmacy.

Refreshments will be provided and attendees can participate in a giveaway. Guided tours will also be available throughout the afternoon.

