Cedarville University to hold 3 commencements due to pandemic restrictions

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University announced Monday morning that it will conduct three in-person commencement programs at Doden Field House, which can hold up to 7,800 people.

Historically, the university has held one commencement program for its undergraduate and graduate students.

The university’s 125th annual commencement ceremonies will begin with a program honoring master’s and doctoral graduates along with returning graduates from the class of 2020. This program will be held Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m. in the field house.

All graduates will receive four tickets.

The senior celebration will follow at 9 p.m. in the Jeremiah Chapel. This worship program is open to all 2020 and 2021 graduates and their families.

On Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Cedarville plans to honor the 717 undergraduate members of the Class of 2021 in two separate commencement ceremonies. The programs will be divided based on academic schools and departments as evenly as possible.