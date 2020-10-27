Cedarville University to develop cyber resources for Ohio

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University has been named a Regional Programming Center of the Ohio Cyber Range Institute (OCRI).

According to a press release from Cedarville University, the mission of OCRI is to promote the Ohio Cyber Range, a state-funded cloud computing infrastructure that hosts cybersecurity educational materials, labs and exercises. 

The university said the center will develop a curriculum for K-12 students through grants from the National Security Agency. “The cyber range is a great tool for teaching kids how to stay safe online and for exposing them to cybersecurity as a potential career path,” said Associate Professor Dr. Seth Hamman. “Having a place [online] where kids can practice cybersecurity for free will allow their cyber interests to take root.”

Cedarville University undergraduates and local K-12 teachers will work alongside professors to develop the materials.

