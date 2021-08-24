Cedarville University temporarily updates COVID-19 policy after 87 students test positive

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Cedarville University announced temporary changes to its COVID-19 policies following an uptick in cases on campus and throughout the Miami Valley.

According to the university’s COVID-19 report, 87 students have tested positive for the coronavirus — with 42 isolating on campus and 45 isolating off campus.

The changes went into effect Tuesday, Aug. 24, and will stay in effect through the start of September.

The university announced the following updates:

  • Masks are strongly encouraged in all indoor public spaces
  • Chapel will not meet
  • Students with confirmed COVID-19 cases will isolate at home, if at all possible
  • Outdoor activities are encouraged

For more information or future updates on the university’s COVID-19 plan, click here.

