Cedarville University students gain experience through contact tracing assistance

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University said its pharmacy students began this month to help in COVID-19 contact tracing in Greene County.

The students are working with students from Wright State School of Medicine and its Master of Public Health program, and the Greene County Public Health team to help notify and provide medical insight to Miami Valley residents who have been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 person.

“This project is a service that the community desperately needs,” said Zach Krauss, president-elect of Cedarville’s chapter of the Student National Pharmaceutical Association (SNPhA) and second-year professional pharmacy student from Temple, Texas. “It allows me to improve my skills as a student pharmacist while sharing the love of Christ through compassionate care.”

The University said to participate in the contact tracing project, all students completed more than 10 hours of training to prepare for this unique opportunity. Cedarville’s students were then placed in teams. Each student will volunteer a minimum of five hours a week to call those in self-quarantine. Cedarville’s pharmacy students are making their contact tracing calls from the School of Pharmacy’s Innovative Center or in its collaboration rooms in the School of Pharmacy. Students are primarily working each evening and on Friday afternoons.

“In the midst of the pandemic, it has been a challenge to continue experiential learning due to health risks,” said Dr. Thaddeus Franz, vice chair of experiential programs and associate professor of pharmacy practice. “We are dedicated to serving as health care professionals even in the face of risk. It is what we are called to do. But we also want to be wise in our decisions and be innovative on how we can still meet patient needs without exposing our students to health risks. This is a creative way to meet those goals.”