DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — When you think “summer jobs,” some familiar ones come to mind. Food service. Lifeguard. Landscaping.

For Cedarville University junior Hannah Kuczynski, “summer job” means interning with the same company that has employed such legendary broadcasters as Bob Costas, Al Michaels and Dick Enberg.

According to a news release sent by Cedarville University, Kuczynski begins this month as a direct-to-consumer services intern with NBC Sports’ GoldPass division in Orlando, Florida.

This won’t be Kuczynski’s first foray into sports. Originally from Macomb, Michigan, she has already interned with the United Shore Professional Baseball League and Detroit City Football Club. She also created the role of Sports Information Assistant inside the Cedarville University sports department.

“I’ve had many opportunities and they have all solidified my desire to enter sports entertainment,” said Kuczynski in the release.

She applied for the NBCUniversal internship in December but viewed it as a long shot. Now that she has it, she’s already looking toward the future.

“It’s such a competitive job so just the fact that I have the opportunity to get an inside scoop into a massive and reputable company is really cool,” Kuczynski said in the release.