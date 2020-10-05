Cedarville University receives $12 Million gift

CEDARVILLE, OHIO (WDTN) – Cedarville University said Monday it received a $12 million anonymous gift.
“We are deeply grateful for a generous donor who not only believes in Cedarville’s mission of transforming lives through excellent education and intentional discipleship, but also embraces the bold vision laid out in our 10-year campus master plan,” said Dr. Thomas White, president. “This investment demonstrates a trust and confidence in Cedarville’s future. We commit to steward these resources well as we provide new facilities and programs that will expand opportunities to equip graduates for Gospel impact.”
Last year, Cedarville University also received a $10 million contribution that is the lead gift for the Lorne C. Scharnberg Business Center.
Cedarville said as a result of these gifts and many others from university partners, Cedarville will continue implementing its master plan, which has included the construction of the 282-bed Bates-Dunn-Parker residence hall, a Chick-fil-A dining facility, and the Civil Engineering Center that houses the new civil engineering program’s offices, classrooms, and labs.
White said, “We are humbled and grateful for this anonymous ministry partner’s commitment to Cedarville as we stand together for the Word of God and the Testimony of Jesus Christ.”
