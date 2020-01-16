Cedarville University receives $1.5 million estate gift

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University received a gift of $1.5 million from the estate of a “long-time friend” of the university.

The gift from the estate of Helen Elbin will provide scholarships for students and help fund the university’s chapel program. The Helen Elbin Trust Endowed Scholarship will host the gift.

“We are grateful for the life of Helen Elbin, and for her long-standing commitment to Cedarville University,” Thomas White, president of Cedarville University, said. “Her estate gift will have eternal impact as students are provided financial resources to be able to enroll and their lives are transformed through Cedarville’s excellent education and intentional discipleship in submission to biblical authority.”

