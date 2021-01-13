Cedarville University no longer requiring standardized test scores for dual enrollment applicants

Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University announced Tuesday that a standardized test score will no longer be required for admission to College Now (dual enrollment) courses through spring 2023.

The university said the change, applying to students in grades 7-12, is due to the limited availability of standardized tests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This change to our admission policy gives students the best opportunity to pursue college courses despite the uncertainty of the time,” said Stephen Buettell, director of College Now. “This allows both those who have and have not completed standardized testing to enroll.”

Last year, the university also removed the standardized test requirement for traditional undergraduate admission.

