Cedarville University installs package lockers to reduce COVID-19 exposure

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University has replaced student mailboxes with package lockers to speed up pickup and reduce COVID exposure.

In the new system, every time a student receives a package, the post office sends them an email that directs them to one bank of lockers.

Students can scan their student ID or enter the PIN number at a screen outside the locker to retrieve their packages in the Steven Student Center. Packages remain in lockers for 48 hours before they go back into the internal system.

Tammy Slone, director of retail services, and Paula Adkins, postal and print services supervisor, researched colleges using the system to see how it affected their schools.

“It was clear to us in our visits that this would all but eliminate lines at the post office, and in the short time that they have been in use on campus this has proven to be true,” said Slone.

Slone said the number of package lockers installed will be sufficient to keep up with growth for five years.

