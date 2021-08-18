Cedarville University classes begin Wednesday

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University students are heading back to school.

Students are beginning classes as normal on Wednesday, August 18, according to a release.

The university said in April that it will return to its traditional fall schedule for 2021-2022. Activities returning in the fall will include Fall Bible Conference, homecoming, fall sports, study abroad and Global Outreach.

Masks and social distancing will not be required at the university.

For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.