CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Christmas returns to Cedarville with the 21st annual Community Christmas Celebration on Sunday, December 5.

According to Cedarville University, this beloved tradition was unable to be held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the concert will go on with the talents of over 150 students performing in groups such as choir, jazz band, orchestra and small ensembles.

Cedarville will also be introducing its newest ensemble, the Madrigal Choir. According to Dr. Bruce Curlette, professor of music and organizer of the Christmas concert, this group is made up of 21 singers who will perform the piece called ‘O Radiant Dawn.’

The night will end, as it has in past years, with the ‘Hallelujah’ chorus from Handel’s ‘Messiah’ performed by the combined choirs and orchestra.

This community event is free and open to all to enjoy. The concert will be held in the Jerimiah Chapel in the Dixon Ministry Center at 6 pm on December 1. The event will also be live-streamed on Cedarville’s website here.