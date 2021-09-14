Cedarville University breaks enrollment record

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University broke its student enrollment record for the fifteenth year in a row.

According to Cedarville University, the school has continued to defy the lower-than-normal enrollment numbers predicted due to COVID-19.

Fran Campbell, the university registrar, reported that Cedarville University’s undergrad, graduate and high school dual-enrolled students enrollment for 2021-22 climbed to 4,715 — an increase of 3.6 percent, or 165 students, from last year’s enrollment of 4,550 students.

This year’s freshman class has 972 students, the university said, making it the second-largest class in Cedarville’s history.

Cedarville University said it is currently in the middle of a 10-year master plan to accommodate future growth.

Last year, the university opened three new buildings including a new residence hall, a Chick-fil-a restaurant and a facility for the civil engineering program, a release said.

The university said future plans include expanding the Callan Athletic Center as well as constructing the Scharnberg Business Center, a liberal arts building and a welcome center.

