Cedarville University announces dean for new School of Allied Health

Evan Hellwig is Cedarville University’s dean of the new School of Allied Health.

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Evan Hellwig will become the inaugural dean of the newly formed School of Allied Health at Cedarville University, effective July 1.

Hellwig is currently the chair of the department of kinesiology and allied health.

The school will include the recently Higher Learning Commission-approved Master of Athletic Training program and the physician assistant program.