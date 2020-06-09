Cedarville University announces adjustments to fall schedule due to COVID-19

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University is adjusting its fall schedule to allow more flexibility and minimize campus community exposure to COVID-19.

University leaders have reviewed guidance from the Cedarville faculty leadership team as well as proposed calendar plans of other major universities to ensure that they are following best practices.

On June 8, the university announced that students will move into residence halls between August 14 and August 16 during a unique Getting Started Weekend.

“We are streamlining the whole process,” said Brian Burns, Cedarville’s director of campus experience. “Instead of waiting in line in the fieldhouse for 45 minutes, a current student will meet the new student and parents while they’re still in their car in line. We will get them their key and student identification and give them GPS directions to their residence hall. They only have to get out of their car once, and that’s to unpack.”

Classes will begin August 17. The yearly Fall Bible Conference will still be held from August 17 through August 20, with appropriate health adjustments to be made to reflect guidance at that time.

Classes will be held on Labor Day and the university will not observe fall break, originally slated for October 15 through October 18. Classes will be held on those dates.

Finals will begin November 19 and finish on November 24. Christmas break will begin November 25 and students will return for spring semester on January 5.

The traditional Campus Christmas celebration will be held in November.

Additionally, the university’s D.C. Semester is canceled for fall 2020. Students are instead encouraged to work with their advisors to register for fall classes on campus and contact Residence Life to sign up for campus housing.

See the fall schedule by clicking here.