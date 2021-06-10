Cedarville University alum heads to Supreme Court clerkship

Cedarville University 2017 alumna Christina Kirkpatrick Gay will begin a yearlong clerkship in July with Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court John Roberts. (Photo: Cedarville University)

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Cedarville University 2017 alumna Christina Kirkpatrick Gay will begin a yearlong clerkship in July with Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court John Roberts.

Cedarville University made the announcement in a news release Thursday.

According to the University, Gay graduated from Cedarville with dual degrees in pre-law and business management. She graduated from the University of Chicago Law School in 2020 and has been serving a clerkship in Atlanta, Georgia, with Britt Grant, United States Court of Appeals Judge for the Eleventh Circuit.

Gay will be serving with Chief Justice Roberts from July through spring 2022.

Her duties will include researching cases, drafting memos on civil or criminal cases that have requested a hearing before the high court, recommending to the chief justice if there’s merit to hearing a case, helping him prepare for oral arguments and then assisting him with drafting an opinion once a decision is made.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity and absolutely honored,” Gay said. “The chief justice is such a great legal thinker. It’s an honor to serve him and to learn from him.”

Gay is thankful for each step in her journey, from participating on a mock trial team in high school (Heritage Christian, Indianapolis, Indiana), to her choice of Cedarville, then law school, and her clerkship with Judge Grant. And now, next stop, the Supreme Court.

“My mock trial coach in high school made me love the law, and he invested in me,” she shared. “If not for his investment, who knows what career I might have pursued. And then coming to Cedarville and the wonderful professors who poured into me and encouraged me to take the LSAT (Law School Admission Test).”