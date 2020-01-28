Cedarville students with family in China monitor spread of coronavirus

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Chinese students attending Cedarville University are being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. One student canceled her trip home to China to see family and friends, while another student’s aunt and uncle are fighting on the front lines in the hospitals.

“Lots of them are showing courage to go into Wuhan and help,” said Yimiao Luo, a native of Hunan Province, China.

Right now roads are closed, people are staying home and not venturing out, and supplies are running low in some areas.

“They’re still being affected because a lot of the places are closed. There’s just not enough supply for everybody,” said Chi Jang, a native of Guangzhou, China.

Binyang Jiang’s aunt and her children traveled to China from the United States to celebrate the lunar new year.

“They’re kind of stuck in my grandparents’ home. They don’t really know if they should go back, come back to the states right now or stay a little longer,” he said.

Another of his aunts and an uncle are doctors in China and relayed the danger they’re seeing.

Chinese social media shows the hospitals are overwhelmed with patients, which is having a ripple effect.

“Because there are so many cases being reported to the hospital, there are people who are with normal health issues, significant health issues that can’t get to the hospital because, especially in Wuhan, the hospitals are filled up,” Jang said.

As the students prepare for class on campus in Ohio, they’re thinking about schools back in China. Many of them are closed down for a month or more as the country deals with the outbreak.