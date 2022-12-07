Tara Keller using a fluorescent microscope during her lab (Cedarville University)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A biology student at Cedarville University has been selected to participate in a research opportunity with NASA.

Tara Keller, a Cedarville molecular biology major, was chosen as a recipient of the NASA Ohio Space Grant Consortium financial scholarship after proposing and initiating a research project for the upcoming academic year, according to a university release.

Cedarville University professors Dr. Heather Kuruvilla, senior professor of biology, has assisted Keller in the group research project, and Dr. Robert Chasnov, senior professor of engineering, has overseen the communication between the university and the Ohio Aerospace Institute.

Keller and her research team, consisting of four other students from around the country, meet weekly to experiment on microorganisms.

The group’s project aims to predict how a global change in temperature would affect a microenvironment, the release states.

Keller will present this research at the Annual Student Research Symposium at the Ohio Aerospace Institute in Cleveland in April 2023.