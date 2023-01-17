Rachel Bredeson (fourth from the left) stands with the other nominees for the Woman of the Year. (Cedarville University)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Cedarville University graduate student Rachel Bredeson was recognized as a NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 Nominee at the 2023 NCAA Convention.

The ceremony, held in in San Antonio, Texas, recognizes female student-athletes who have completed their undergraduate studies and distinguished themselves in their community, in athletics and in academics throughout their college careers.

Joining the celebration are (left-to-right) Great Midwest Athletic Conference Commissioner Tom Daeger, CU Track & Field and Women’s Cross Country Head Coach Jeff Bolender, Luke Bredeson, Rachel Bredeson, Faculty Athletic Representative Teresa Clark, and Athletic Director Chris Cross. (Photos courtesy of Cedarville University)

Rachel Bredeson (fourth from left, blue dress, stands with the other nominees for the Woman of the Year.

Rachel Bredeson with coach Jeff Bolender

Bredeson, a former cross country and track and field standout for the Lady Jackets, carries a 4.0 GPA as a pharmaceutical sciences major in Cedarville University’s Doctor of Pharmacy program, according to a university release.

Bredeson served as team captain for both the cross country and track and field teams. She is president of the Student National Pharmacist Association and chair of the Student College of Clinical Pharmacy Central Nervous System PRN, the release states.

The Xenia native was chosen as the 2022 Great Midwest Athletic Conference NCAA Woman of the Year.

Bredeson’s honors include being named the 2021-22 G-MAC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She earned the G-MAC Elite 25 Awards for both indoor and outdoor track and field, and she was also the 2021 NCAA Elite 90 Award winner for having the top GPA at the outdoor national meet.

She placed sixth in the nation to earn 2022 NCAA Division II All-America honors.

Bredeson joins former women’s soccer player Deanne Bradshaw, a 2014 graduate, as Cedarville University’s NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 Nominees.

You can watch the full NCAA Awards Show here.