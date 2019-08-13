Cedarville preparing for record freshmen enrollment

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University is preparing for a 13th consecutive year of record enrollment, despite the number of college-age students declining the past eight years.

The university says it is preparing for possibly over 1,000 freshmen arriving on campus for the start of the school year. This would be the first time ever that 1,000 freshmen enrolled. In 2018, there were 911 freshmen.

Cedarville University says that enrollment growth is the reason the campus is expanding, including the building of a new residence hall, a Chick-fil-A dining center, and a civil engineering building. All three projects are expected to be completed in the fall of 2020.

