Cedarville offering virtual tours for high school students

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – High school students who are thinking of attending Cedarville can now take advantage of virtual campus visits as the campus remains shut down due to the pandemic.

“We anticipated welcoming over 3,000 guests to campus this year in March and April,” said Dr. Scott Van Loo, vice president for enrollment. “To still provide information for students and families, we’ve launched the live virtual visit. Our hope is that we will capture the interest of students, and they will return to campus for an in-person visit in the near future.”

Virtual visits are offered Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. and can be scheduled at this website.

