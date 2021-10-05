CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University was ranked among the top schools for student engagement by the Wall Street Journal’s 2022 annual college rankings.

According to a release by Cedarville University, the school was ranked fourth nationally for student engagement, and the only Ohio university to make the top 10.

“Student engagement is a key component of the Cedarville community and represents the heart of our faculty and staff,” said Dr. Thomas Mach, vice president for academics.

The WSJ determines rankings based on how engaged students are with professors, peers and their educational experience. According to a release, the ranking uses a combination of 15 performance indicators to reflect overall engagement

The release said Dort University and Samford University tied for first, with Harvard making third place.

Cedarville University shares fourth place with seven other schools including the University of Michigan, the University of Notre Dame, Purdue University, the University of Southern California, Baylor University, Oral Roberts University and Brigham Young University.