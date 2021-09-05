Cedarville family shares story of son deployed to Afghanistan to evacuate Kabul airport

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Reep family from Cedarville is full of service members, ready to serve their country. The Springfield natives have one son who served in the Navy, three sons who are currently U.S. Marine’s and a fifth son ready to attend training soon.

One of their sons, Aaron, is a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps. Over the last 10 months, he was stationed in Kuwait. Then, in August, he was deployed to Afghanistan.

Jeff Reep, Aaron’s father, says being a Marine was always a goal for Aaron.

“He had done a lot of homework and this is something he really believed the lord wanted him to do and that’s what made it really easy for us to support him,” said Reep.

That support was needed for Aaron as his company was tasked with securing the Kabul airport and processing evacuees at the East Gate.

“We didn’t really know what was going on…We didn’t know where he was exactly or what he was doing. Sometimes its better not to know,” said Criss Reep, Aaron’s mother.

The Reep’s said they relied on prayer and faith as news came from Afghanistan and they worried for his safety.

“Probably the hardest part was after we heard the Marines had been killed, and not knowing for a day and a half was he one of the 13,T” shared Jeff. “The 13 [Marines] were killed just a hundred yards away.”

Aaron shared the following account online of his last days in Afghanistan with his fellow service members.

Charlie Company arrived at the international airport in Kabul a few hours before the Afghan government collapsed on August 15th. My Marines hit the ground running to help secure the airport and process evacuees at the East Gate. I am proud of their endurance, judgment, and courage. It was messy and far from ideal as we closed the door on the 20-year war. We didn’t stop for two weeks. The night we departed, my 140 Marines and Sailors formed up in a tight circle for roll-call. Each name was yelled over the roar of the planes on the tarmac. With every name called, “here” was shouted in return. Something so routine suddenly wasn’t routine at all to me. I am thankful to God for answering so many prayers of family and friends and protecting us as we did our job. I know that not all were so fortunate. Please continue to pray for the families of the thirteen service members that gave their lives during the evacuation and the 2,448 families that lost a loved one during the campaign. The war is over now. Aaron Reep, U.S. Marine Corps Captain

The Reep family is asking that others across the country continue to pray for military service members like their sons and show support to their families following such a difficult time.

Aaron and his company is now in Kuwait with his company awaiting processing to return to the U.S.