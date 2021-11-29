TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedar Springs Pavilion presents its new attraction this holiday season: a Christmas Light Spectacular.

According to Cedar Springs Pavilion, this light show features “a magnificent ballet” of Christmas fountains choreographed to Christmas music and lights. It also features displays such as a 72-foot igloo with penguins and polar bears, colorful waterfalls, and other holiday scenes.

Families can also enjoy hot cocoa and snacks at Santa’s Snack Shop or check out food trucks on weekends.

Santa will be available for photos nearly every night, with exceptions listed on the website here.

According to the website, this event is $10 per person, with free admission for kids three years old and under. The event will be open from 6 pm to 9 pm every night through December 30.

You can find this Christmas Light Spectacular at 7951 S. County Rd 25A in Tipp City. For more information, click here.