Cedar Care Village Pharmacy begins vaccinating Cedar Cliff teachers

Dr. Thad Franz, associate professor of pharmacy practice at Cedarville University and pharmacist at Cedar Care Village Pharmacy, gives a Cedar Cliff school teacher the vaccine for the coronavirus on Monday. (Courtesy: Cedarville University)

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedar Care Village Pharmacy, the teaching pharmacy of the Cedarville University School of Pharmacy, has begun vaccinating faculty members from Cedar Cliff Schools on Monday.

In addition to vaccinating Cedar Cliff faculty, Cedar Care will also have 100 doses of the vaccine for people in the local community that are at high risk, according to a release.

Dr. Thad Franz, pharmacist at Cedar Care Village Pharmacy, said the pharmacy is currently working through its waiting list before it opens the vaccine up to the general public.

“We desire nothing more than to serve our community well and do our part to get on the other side of this pandemic,” said Franz. “We want to provide the vaccine in a way that is timely and convenient to our patients that we serve on a regular basis.”

The pharmacy will announce on its website when the general public can sign up for a COVID vaccine shot.

For more information about the university, visit www.cedarville.edu.