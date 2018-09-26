CDC warns about outbreak of puppy-related illness
MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) - Sweet, cuddly puppies are the link to over 100 people getting sick in at least 18 states according to the Center for Disease Control.
The cause is campylobacter bacteria, often resistant to most or all antibiotics.
"Campylobacter is considered normal as part of the feces in a dog," said MedVet Emergency Veterinarian, Dr. William Bean. "If dogs become stressed or they've been in a kennel situation, it can cause a mucoid diarrhea and can typically affect puppies less than six months of age."
It's contracted by touching dog feces and in humans, leads to diarrhea, stomach pains, and fever, hospitalizing at least 26 people
95 percent of the patients investigated by the CDC say they had direct contact with a dog, and 95 percent of those people say they touched a pet store puppy.
Bean said you can help cut down on your chances of contracting an illness from the bacteria by simply using common sense when handling new dogs or dog feces.
"Washing your hands, picking up droppings and sanitizing the area where the droppings may have been," said Bean. "And the CDC has some really good information on basic sanitation around pets."
Bean said there is no need to think twice before bringing your new furry friend home.
According to the CDC, most people usually recover in about five days without treatment, but you should contact your doctor if you are experiencing any signs and symptoms.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man to be sentenced in hazing death of Penn State fraternity pledge
- Updated Coroner called to scene of possible train strike in Fairborn
- Downtown Dayton hotel evacuated after fire call
- Man hit by car in Harrison Township, suffers serious injuries
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Two people displaced after Dayton apartment fire
Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment on Pawtucket Street, near W. Third Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coroner called to scene of possible train strike in Fairborn
Authorities confirm several crews are at the scene, including Fairborn Police and the Greene County Sheriff's Office.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Downtown Dayton hotel evacuated after fire call
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on E. Fifth Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man hit by car in Harrison Township, suffers serious injuries
It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Salem Avenue, near Wheeler Avenue.Read More »
-
Store clerk helps elderly couple avoid scam
Police say an elderly couple avoided being scammed out of thousands of dollars, thanks to a Dollar General store clerk.Read More »