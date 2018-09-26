CDC warns about outbreak of puppy-related illness Video

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) - Sweet, cuddly puppies are the link to over 100 people getting sick in at least 18 states according to the Center for Disease Control.

The cause is campylobacter bacteria, often resistant to most or all antibiotics.

"Campylobacter is considered normal as part of the feces in a dog," said MedVet Emergency Veterinarian, Dr. William Bean. "If dogs become stressed or they've been in a kennel situation, it can cause a mucoid diarrhea and can typically affect puppies less than six months of age."

It's contracted by touching dog feces and in humans, leads to diarrhea, stomach pains, and fever, hospitalizing at least 26 people

95 percent of the patients investigated by the CDC say they had direct contact with a dog, and 95 percent of those people say they touched a pet store puppy.

Bean said you can help cut down on your chances of contracting an illness from the bacteria by simply using common sense when handling new dogs or dog feces.

"Washing your hands, picking up droppings and sanitizing the area where the droppings may have been," said Bean. "And the CDC has some really good information on basic sanitation around pets."

Bean said there is no need to think twice before bringing your new furry friend home.

According to the CDC, most people usually recover in about five days without treatment, but you should contact your doctor if you are experiencing any signs and symptoms.