CDC updates coronavirus guidelines for schools

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – As schools are beginning to return to in-person learning, the CDC issued updated coronavirus guidelines for schools.

The superintendent of Oakwood Schools said the CDC’s changes don’t come as a surprise, as schools have been revisiting their protocols to meet new guidelines.

Tuesday was the second day back for Oakwood City Schools. Superintendent Kyle Ramey said the first day went smoothly.

“I think it was great for our students and our families to have the students back into a regular routine,” Ramey said.

While school is back, the district and schools across the county now have updated CDC guidelines to unpack.

“It’s all going to continue to shift and move and we have to stay flexible and nimble enough to navigate this new normal,” Ramey said.

One of the changes: the CDC is not recommending symptom screenings conducted by the schools, as students may be asymptomatic.

Ramey said Oakwood will continue to ask students and staff to check for symptoms each day before coming to school.

The CDC is also providing more extensive recommendations for air ventilation including:

Open windows and doors when possible

Run HVAC systems at full capacity before and after school

Use portable air filtration systems and UV lights to clean the air and surfaces

Ramey said over the summer the district began phase one of their master plan, and already did updates to their HVAC system in some of the schools.

“Whether it’s masks or social distancing or cleaning or hand washing or ventilation, all of those things are important, and are simply layers to make things safer for our students and our staff, Ramey said.

Ramey said the district is also in the process of obtaining air purifiers for their classrooms to continue to improve air filtration.