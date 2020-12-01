CCCHD raises awareness of pandemic impact on people living with AIDS

DAYTON, Ohio – On Worlds AIDS Day (WAD), the Clark County Combined Health District is raising awareness on the effect COVID-19 has had on people living with AIDS.
The department said the 2020 WAD theme, “Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact”, is especially relevant as the HIV community has been challenged by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, Montgomery County reported 1,568 people living with HIV and 778 living with AIDS, according to the CCCHD.
“The key to ending HIV in our communities begins with eliminating stigma and discrimination, and making sure people have access to testing, treatment and prevention options.” said Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeffrey Cooper.
The CDC recommends the following for HIV/AIDS prevention and care:
- All adults and adolescents from ages 13 to 64 should be tested at least once for HIV
- All pregnant women should be tested for HIV along with other sexually transmitted diseases
- Sexually active gay and bisexual men may benefit from more frequent HIV testing (every 3 to 6 months)
- Anyone who has unsafe sex or shares injection drug equipment should get tested for HIV at least once a year
For information, visit www.gettested.cdc.gov.
