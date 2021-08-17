CCCHD providing third COVID-19 vaccine dose to eligible people

Some are now eligible for a third injection of COVID-19 vaccine (Getty Images)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Combined Health District has begun administering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible recipients.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recently recommended an extra COVID-19 vaccine dose for people with severely weakened immune systems.

According to a release, it is estimated that less than 3 percent of the U.S. population, and 3 percent of Ohioans qualify for an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine under the updated CDC guidance.

Those who qualify for an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose include:

Individuals undergoing active cancer treatment (solid tumor and hematologic malignancies)

Individuals who have received a solid-organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy

Individuals who have received a CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplant or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Individuals with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infection

Individuals undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

Individuals that have previously received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible to receive the additional dose of mRNA vaccine

Eligible people can schedule an appointment with CCCHD for a third dose by calling (937) 717-2439. COVID-19 vaccines are available at CCCHD’s East Home Road location from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

CCCHD said immunocompromised people should be aware of the potential for reduced immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. The department said people should follow ongoing prevention measures including wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces. CCCHD recommends close contacts of immunocompromised people get the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information on CCCHD’s COVID-19 response, visit www.ccchd.com.