CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Combined Health District has found what is believed to be the first probable case of monkeypox in the county.

The CCCHD is awaiting laboratory confirmation of the first probable case of monkeypox and in the meantime, is encouraging vaccination.

Vaccination is currently offered to those who have either been exposed to or are at high risk of contracting monkeypox. An online form is available for eligible individuals interested in receiving the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine.

For more information on monkeypox or the vaccine, click here.