CCCHD: About 2,000 vaccine appointments still available for the week

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Combined Health District announced that it has about 2,000 vaccine appointments still available for the week.

The department said people don’t have to live in Clark County to register.

CCCHD said it is important to schedule appointments so appropriate social distancing and spacing measures can be put in place.

The U.S. government authorized Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. CCCHD said the department is expected to received 300 doses of the vaccine by the end of the week.

To register for a vaccine clinic, visit www.ccchd.com.