CBC: You can donate blood Sunday and get a free pass to Kings Island

You can donate blood Sunday and get a free pass to Kings Island

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Donating blood Sunday can get you a free pass to Kings Island.

The Community Blood Center said it will host the “Kings Island Days Blood Drive” on Sunday, May 30 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 349 South Main St.

Donors can get a free ticket to Kings Island, along with the “Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time” t-shirt.

Appointments are required. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220. 

The CBC said the goal of the blood drive is to prevent a blood shortage with high demand expected during the Memorial Day weekend.

