CBC urges COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma, now scheduling donations on Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center is expanding its hours for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) donations.

The CBC said it is now scheduling CCP donations on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dayton CBC Donation Center located on 349 S. Main St.

Potential CCP donors must have tested positive for COVID-19 by the RNA test or tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies by blood test and must be completely recovered. All CCP donors will receive a t-shirt and a $25 Kroger gift card.

Due to the immediate need, CCP donors can now donate once per week with a maximum of eight donations in three months.

The CBC said plasma usage in the area is the highest since CBC first launched the collection program in early April.

“Our hospitals need more than 50 units of CCP per day and that takes at least 20 donors per day,” said Diane Wilson, chief operating officer for Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services. “We do not have enough convalescent plasma and the demand is risking. We are calling on you, our local community to meet this need, and the time to help is now.”

For more information or to register to donate, visit www.givingblood.org.