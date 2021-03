CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center will host a COVID Convalescent Plasma drive Wednesday, March 3.

The drive will be from noon to 6 p.m. at Centerville High School in the East Unit Commons. Donors will receive a $25 Kroger gift card.

Donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate. Appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment, go to www.donortime.com and enter sponsorship code 1670 or call (937) 461-3220.