CBC to host blood drive Friday, says urgent need for donations due to cancellations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center said there is an urgent need for blood donations due to multiple blood drive cancellations and high weekend usage at hospitals.

The center will host a “Blood Donor Year” blood drive Friday, Feb. 19 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location on South Main Street.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a Kroger $10 gift card, “Team Donor” long-sleeve t-shirt and “FIGHT. HEAL. GIVE.” face mask.

The CBC said it is calling 2021 “Blood Donor Year” because of the continued impact of COVID-19 restrictions on blood collection.

Blood donation requirements:

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name

Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent, form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations)

Weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height) and be in good physical health

The center also said COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine may be eligible to continue donating CCP.

You can make an appointment to donate by visiting www.donortime.com or calling (937) 461-3220.