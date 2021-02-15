CBC to host blood drive Friday, says urgent need for donations due to cancellations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center said there is an urgent need for blood donations due to multiple blood drive cancellations and high weekend usage at hospitals.
The center will host a “Blood Donor Year” blood drive Friday, Feb. 19 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location on South Main Street.
Everyone who registers to donate will receive a Kroger $10 gift card, “Team Donor” long-sleeve t-shirt and “FIGHT. HEAL. GIVE.” face mask.
The CBC said it is calling 2021 “Blood Donor Year” because of the continued impact of COVID-19 restrictions on blood collection.
Blood donation requirements:
- Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name
- Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card
- Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent, form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations)
- Weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height) and be in good physical health
The center also said COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine may be eligible to continue donating CCP.
You can make an appointment to donate by visiting www.donortime.com or calling (937) 461-3220.