CBC to host ‘Be The Good’ blood drive on Good Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Community Blood Center will host a “Be The Good” blood drive on Good Friday.

The blood drive will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 2 at the Dayton Community Blood Center at 349 South Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a Kroger $10 gift card and the new “Stop Waiting, Start Giving” t-shirt.

The CBC said its goal is to register 200 donors for the drive. There are no high school blood drives and only two mobile blood drives scheduled on Good Friday.

Blood donation requirements:

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name

Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent, form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations)

Weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height) and be in good physical health

You can make an appointment to donate by visiting www.donortime.com or calling (937) 461-3220.