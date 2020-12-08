CBC to host ’12 Days of Christmas Blood Drive’ starting Dec. 11

DAYTON, Ohio – The Community Blood Center is hosting a “12 Days of Christmas Blood Drive” from Friday, Dec. 11 to Saturday, Dec. 26. at the Dayton CBC Donor Center.

The CBC said everyone who registers to donate will receive a Kroger $10 gift card, the “Holiday Hero” face mask and the “Hometown Hero – Give Local, Save Local” long-sleeve t-shirt.

Blood donation requirements are as follow:

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name

Past CBC donors are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent)

Weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height)

The CBC also said there is a need for donations of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma for the immediate treatment of critically ill patients. The center is now scheduling CCP donations on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registered CCP donors will receive Kroger $25 gift card and the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” t-shirt. Potential CCP donors must have tested positive for COVID-19 by the RNA swab test or antibody blood test and must be free of all symptoms for 14 days.

To make an appointment to donate blood or CCP if you have previously donated, visit www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

First-time CCP donors can register to donate at www.GivingBlood.org.