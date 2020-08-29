CBC to hold annual blood drive honoring Ed Daniel, Huber Heights’ ‘Donut King’

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Community Blood Center (CBC) is holding the eight annual Ed Daniel Memorial Blood Drive Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The blood drive will take place at St. Matthew Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall.

Daniel passed away in July of 2013 after a five-year battle with mantle cell lymphoma. He was known as “The Donut King” after the popular Daniel Donut stores in the area.

According to the CBC, Daniel’s wife and daughters helped organize the first Ed Daniel Memorial Blood Drive in 2013 to show support for all cancer patients in need of blood product transfusions.

Those interested can register at www.donortime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.