HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Community Blood Center (CBC) is holding the eight annual Ed Daniel Memorial Blood Drive Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The blood drive will take place at St. Matthew Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall.
Daniel passed away in July of 2013 after a five-year battle with mantle cell lymphoma. He was known as “The Donut King” after the popular Daniel Donut stores in the area.
According to the CBC, Daniel’s wife and daughters helped organize the first Ed Daniel Memorial Blood Drive in 2013 to show support for all cancer patients in need of blood product transfusions.
Those interested can register at www.donortime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Man stuck in vehicle 30 minutes after crash on US 40 in Springfield
- 22 Wapak High students quarantined after student tests positive
- CBC to hold annual blood drive honoring Ed Daniel, Huber Heights’ ‘Donut King’
- Becoming breezy and less humid
- IRS issues guidance on Trump’s payroll tax deferral