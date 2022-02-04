DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center (CBC) Dayton Donation Center has reopened for Friday, Feb. 4 to help rebuild the bloody supply shortage from weather cancelations.

According to the CBC, the hours for Friday are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The CBC will also operate on Saturday with the extended hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All mobile blood drives scheduled for Thursday and Friday were canceled, causing a shortfall of more than 400 units said the CBC.

“We’re facing a serious threat to our hospitals and it’s a challenge we have to overcome,” said CBC Vice President of Donor Services Tracy Morgan. “Everyone must be cautious about getting out, but we are counting on help rebuilding the blood supply as fast as we can.”

The CBC said all Saturday registered donors will receive a Kroger $10 gift card and a “Counting on You in 2022” long-sleeve t-shirt.

You can schedule an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.