DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Community Blood Center (CBC) reported that they are in low supply of type O blood after the Memorial Day holiday period.

According to the CBC, regional hospital usage outpaced collections of type O blood from May 27 through June 4. Donors are needed to restore the supply.

CBC said that in order to meet area hospital demand, they must register at least 300 donors per day. Over the holiday period, CBC averaged 225 whole blood donors a day.

Dayton is not the only place in demand, said the CBC. Shortages are also being seen in areas with recent mass shootings like Texas and Oklahoma.

“It’s the blood already on the shelves that saves lives after these terrible events,” said CBC Vice President of Donor Services Tracy Morgan. “We must be better prepared for any surge in need. Now summer is underway with the traditional challenges of vacation travel, outdoor activities, and increased emergency room usage. We are asking donors to make an extra effort to give, and to encourage those who have never given to become a first-time donor.”

Everyone who registers to donate during “Fueling Up Weekends” at the CBC Donation Center will receive a $10 Speedway gas card. “Fueling Up Weekends” are June 10-11 and 17-18. Also, anyone who registers to donate between June 6 and 18 will be entered into a drawing to win four tickets for the “Country Concert 22” in Fort Loramie from July 7 to 9.

Schedule a donation online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Everyone who registers will receive a “Step Up to the Plate” t-shirt.