DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center is hosting several blood drives the week following Memorial Day.

The CBC said everyone who registers to donate on Tuesday, May 31, Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday, June 2, will receive a $10 Fricker’s gift card and a “Step Up to the Plate” t-shirt.

On Friday, June 3, the CBC will give donors free donuts and a $10 Speedway gas card. Additionally, people who register to donate June 6 through June 18 through the CBC will be entered in a drawing to win four tickets to “Country Concert 22” from July 7-9 in Fort Loramie.

Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 937-461-3220. For more information on donor requirements, click here.