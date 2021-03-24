CBC no longer in need of COVID Convalescent Plasma donations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Community Blood Center in Dayton (WDTN PhotoMaytal Levi)_72357

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center is no longer in need of COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) donations.

The center cites the decline of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region and a national surge supply stockpile for the reason to end donations.

“Everyone really stepped up,” said CBC/CTS COO Diane Wilson. “We have an adequate stock. What a job by everyone involved, our staff, our hospitals, our blood drive sponsors, and our donors. The Dayton region goes on the map for this accomplishment.”

The CBC said in the nearly one year history of the CCP program, the center totaled over 4,000 donations from around 2,000 donors and shipped more than 9,000 throughout the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS