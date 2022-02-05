DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winter weather impacted blood drives across the Miami Valley, putting the Community Blood Center (CBC) in Dayton hundreds of units behind.

The CBC closed Thursday and 21 mobile blood drives were canceled Wednesday through Friday because of the winter storm. Due to the closure and cancelations, the CBC lost out on 450 units of blood.

“So we go into the weekend with a big deficit that’s approaching 500 units,” CBC public relations manager Mark Pompilio said.

The CBC reopened Friday, with 49 blood, plasma and platelet donors venturing out on the snowy roads to donate. They were open again Saturday with extended hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Long-time donor Lauren Musgrove Came in to donate Saturday.

“You come in and you get screened, and you have to pass a couple tests here and there and then they set you up and you’re off and donating,” Musgrove said.

249 people in the Miami Valley signed up to give blood Saturday either at the CBC or one of their mobile community blood drives.

Pompilio said that’s shy of the 300 the donors they need each day in order to keep up with the region’s needs.

“Two donations in 2022 was a great ambition for folks, but in the situation right now, we need those contributions sooner than later,” Pompilio said.

The CBC is most in need of Type O blood, but other blood types and platelets are at risk of running low too.

“We’re really in a position where we’re worried the hospitals won’t have enough because they’re on a tight schedule with using platelets for multiple treatments, including the treatments of cancer patients,” Pompilio said.

Now they’re in need of both new and long-time donors to donate if the are eligible.

“Please pick a day next week, put it on your schedule, make an appointment, or walk in so we can get the rebuilding process going,” Pompilio said.

“Oh I love it, I think it’s a great and just kind of like an experience to know you’re saving lives,” Musgrove said.

For those excited for next Sunday’s Big Game, anyone who donates at the CBC through February 11 will be entered to win a Super Bowl Watch Party giveaway.

For more information on how to donate blood through the CBC, click here.