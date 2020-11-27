CBC needs Black Friday blood donors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Community Blood Center is asking donors to keep the blood supply strong through the Thanksgiving holiday week by supporting the “Thanks for Giving Blood Drive” through Saturday, Nov. 28, especially on Black Friday.

The CBC, located at 349 S. Main St. in Dayton, said maintaining the blood supply is a challenge because the CBC is closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26 and mobile blood drive activity is limited. Everyone who registers to donate at the Dayton CBC through Saturday will receive a $10 Kroger gift card, “Together We Give” face mask and Blood Donor scarf. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The CBC said to expand capacity for convalescent plasma donations it is now scheduling CCP donations on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dayton CBC Donation Center. Because of the immediate need, CCP donors are now permitted to donate once per week. Potential CCP donors must have tested positive for COVID-19 by the RNA swab test or antibody blood test and must be free of all symptoms for 14 days. First-time convalescent plasma donors must have proof of positive test and should register at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220. If you have previously donated convalescent plasma with CBC please make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.