CBC mobile blood drive truck located in Columbus, contents still missing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Community Blood Center was able to locate a stolen mobile blood drive truck but all of its contents are still missing.

The truck was stolen from a loading dock on Monday night and was found by Columbus police officers late Thursday night. Officers impounded the truck and CBC is working to pick the vehicle up in the near future.

A spokesperson for CBC said that they believe the truck is in drivable condition and that they would like to put it back into service as soon as possible.

However, the contents of the truck — portable donor beds, a screening room apparatus, multiple crates of various blood drive equipment and blood resource literature — were not recovered by police. The greatest loss is the 12 portable donor beds. In total, the lost items are valued at around $30,000.

The organizations has been able to maintain normal blood collections but has had to scrape together additional equipment in the meantime. Not having a working truck may affect upcoming mobile blood drives.

Police have not released information about suspects at this time.

