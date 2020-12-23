CBC hosting ‘New Year’s Resolution Blood Drive’ through Dec. 31

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Community Blood Center wants you to make it your mission in 2021 to help save lives.

The CBC is hosting a “New Year’s Resolution Blood Drive” now through Dec. 31 at the Dayton Community Blood Center located at 349 South Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate at the Dayton CBC now through Dec. 31 will receive a Kroger $10 gift card, the new “Holiday Hero” face mask and the December “Hometown Hero – Give Local, Save Local” long-sleeve t-shirt.

Blood donation requirements:

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name

Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent, form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations)

Weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height) and be in good physical health

You can make an appointment to donate by visiting www.donortime.com or calling (937) 461-3220.