DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center is looking for people to give a little love and blood.

The center is hosting a “Give The Love” blood drive Saturday, Feb. 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 349 South Main St.

Donors will get a free box of chocolates in honor of Valentine’s Day weekend.

The center is challenging the community to donate at least three times during the year.

To register to donate, click here or call (937) 461-3220.