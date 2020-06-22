DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Community Blood Center is the “We Are Essential Heroes Blood Drive” Friday, June 26 through Friday, July 3 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center.
Everyone that registers to donate will receive a $10 Kroger gift card, as well as a free face mask and a free T-shirt while supplies last. CBC asks that donors make an appointment online or by calling 937-461-3220 and that they wear a face mask.
Anyone who registers can nominate an essential worker who helped the community, those nominated will be entered in a drawing for a $200 Kroger gift card.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- CBC hosting ‘Essential Heroes’ blood drive
- 88-year-old Tennessee liquor store owner says she shot man accused of theft because she’s ‘fed up’
- Registered sex offender arrested in Champaign County
- Culvert repairs will close SR 726 south of Shurley Road
- Police escort family out of California Walmart for not following mask guidelines