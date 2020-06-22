CBC hosting ‘Essential Heroes’ blood drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Community Blood Center is the “We Are Essential Heroes Blood Drive” Friday, June 26 through Friday, July 3 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center.

Everyone that registers to donate will receive a $10 Kroger gift card, as well as a free face mask and a free T-shirt while supplies last. CBC asks that donors make an appointment online or by calling 937-461-3220 and that they wear a face mask.

Anyone who registers can nominate an essential worker who helped the community, those nominated will be entered in a drawing for a $200 Kroger gift card.