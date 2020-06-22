CBC hosting ‘Essential Heroes’ blood drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Community Blood Center in Dayton (WDTN PhotoMaytal Levi)_72357

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Community Blood Center is the “We Are Essential Heroes Blood Drive” Friday, June 26 through Friday, July 3 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center.

Everyone that registers to donate will receive a $10 Kroger gift card, as well as a free face mask and a free T-shirt while supplies last. CBC asks that donors make an appointment online or by calling 937-461-3220 and that they wear a face mask.

Anyone who registers can nominate an essential worker who helped the community, those nominated will be entered in a drawing for a $200 Kroger gift card.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS