DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Give back to the community this holiday season by donating blood to your local Community Blood Center. The Community Blood Center is hoping to avoid a holiday blood shortage by urging donors to support the ‘Thanks for Giving’ Blood Drive November 22-24 and 26-27.

According to a release, the drive will be held at the Dayton CBC Donation Center at 349 S. Main St. The CBC will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and very few mobile donation clinics are scheduled during the holiday weekend.

Everyone who donates during these dates will receive a $10 Kroger gift card and a “Hometown hero” fleece blanket, the release said.

While walk-ins are accepted, the CBC encourages donors to make an appointment here.

Potential donors must:

Bring a photo ID that includes the donor’s full name

Be at least 17 years of age or 16 with parental consent

Weigh at least 110 pounds

Be in good health