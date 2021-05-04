CBC holding blood drive Friday to prevent spring, summer shortage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center is asking for donations to avoid a spring and summer blood shortage. The next opportunity will be Friday at its “Time to Be Great Blood Drive.”

The blood drive will start at 7 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. May 7 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center. Those participating will receive a $10 Kroger gift card and a T-shirt that reads “Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time.”

To donate, an appointments is required. You can schedule online here or call 937-461-3220.

CBC officials say they launched the “Blood Donors are the GOAT” campaign May 3 to encourage donations in a challenging time. Restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 continue to impact donors, blood drives and the blood supply.

These concerns are now combined with the traditional challenges that come with warm weather, vacation travel, and the gradual return of pre-pandemic activities.